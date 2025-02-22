Azerbaijani gymnast gets into World Cup semifinals

22 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will perform in the semifinals of the World Cup in Baku. She managed to enter the top 8 out of 21 athletes competing in this discipline in the National Gymnastics Arena.

The athlete is 5th in the individual standings. This allowed her to enter the top 8 semifinalists, a total of 21 athletes participating in the competition.