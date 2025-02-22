Kazakhstan rescuers save Tajikistan citizens from broken bus

22 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan

Severe frost caused the breakdown of a Volvo tourist bus on route from Tajikistan to Russia with 70 Tajik citizens: it stalled on the highway in the Kostanay region.

Today, Kazakh rescuers saved citizens of Tajikistan traveling to Russia on a large tourist bus. The vehicle broke down on the republican highway near the village of Kairak in the Karabalyk district of the Kostanay region: its diesel fuel system failed.

"Due to a technical malfunction, the diesel fuel froze, and the vehicle was immobilized. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene together with local executive bodies,”

- the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.