7th round of Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange begins

22 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu

Today, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas began the 7th round of handing over Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross. 6 prisoners are expected to be released.

Two Israeli prisoners, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, were released today after long-term detention in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. They were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

These two people are the first to be released so far. Overall, 6 Israelis are expected to be released from prison today as part of the 7th round of prisoner exchanges: Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.