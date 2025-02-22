Azerbaijani gymnasts lead standings of Baku World Cup

22 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Two athletes of the Azerbaijani national team became leaders in the tumbling competition at the World Cup, which is taking place in Baku. Tomorrow, they will perform in the final of the competition.

Adil Hajizade became the best in the competition among men, he scored 55,500 points in the individual standings. Another representative of the Azerbaijani national team, Tofig Aliyev, is second with 53,700 points.

In total, 8 best gymnasts from 15 countries participating in the prestigious competitions made it to the finals.