Winter storm continues in Sochi

22 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The snow storm continues in Kuban, and the resort city of Sochi is hit the most. Today, nearly 25 centimeters of snow fell both in Sochi and Sirius.

Sochi and Sirius were hit by heavy snowfall. Last night, the snow cover increased by another 25 cm. Snow removal equipment was deployed on the roads throughout the city, the press service of the Krasnodar Territory administration reports.

According to Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin, city services have already cleared the main roads. Additional equipment is working on secondary roads and in villages.