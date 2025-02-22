Residents of Dagestani village against general plan for its development

22 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of a video with a statement by residents of the village in local publics

Dagestani residents living in the village of Khubar in the Kazbekovsky district of the republic decided to reject the general plan for its development, citing the fact that part of their lands would become a new village being created in the Sulak district.

Some residents of the Dagestani village of Khubar in the Kazbekovsky district sharply spoke out against the general plan for its development and asked for their original lands to be returned. Their appeal appeared in local publics.

"We, residents of the village of Khubar in the Kazbekovsky district of Dagestan, have prohibited the deputies and the head of the village of Khubar from signing and accepting the general plan, drawn up unilaterally by the district administration without taking into account our interests, but on the contrary, to their detriment, and proposed in this form to the deputies for signature,”

- the appeal of residents reads.

The reason for the discord is 236 hectares of historical lands of the Khubar residents, which belonged to them for many years. Now these plots are allegedly going to be used for development of newly created village of Zubutli in the Sulak district.