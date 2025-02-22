Turkish manufacturers invited to open production in Kazakhstan

22 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Akimat of Jambyl region

Akim of Jambyl region of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeev, heading the regional delegation, visited the Turkish province of Mersin. There, being inspired by the success of Turkish manufacturers, he invited them to open high-tech production facilities in his region.

In the Turkish province of Mersin, the Kazakh delegation was shown several enterprises, in particular, plants for the production of plastic pipes, steel structures and ventilation systems and fasteners. The delegation members saw with their own eyes how a well-established production mechanism works and discussed the creation of joint ventures.