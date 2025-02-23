New tourist center to be built near Mangistau

23 Feb. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Mangistau region in western Kazakhstan have announced the start of construction of a large tourist center near the Bozzhyra tract near the city of Zhanaozen, the regional akimat reported.

"The center will be built using lightweight prefabricated structures that do not require a deep foundation. The building will be located at an altitude of 400 to 1000 meters, depending on the terrain",

Akimat of Zhanaozen said.

The center, which is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2026, will be able to accomodate from 30,000 to 40,000 tourists per year. It is also designed to be environmentally friendly: all its utilities and waste disposal will be resolved without harming nature, the Akimat noted, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The entire complex will be divided into two parts - upper and lower. The upper part of the gorge will include glampings, a museum, observation platforms and retail outlets, to which local residents will supply their products. The complex will also include a large traditional Kazakh teahouse.