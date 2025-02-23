Sochi cleared of snow all night

23 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sochi city services worked throughout night and morning to clear the roads and treat them for ice, the resort administration reported.

The cleaning efforts were intensified following the instructions of the head of Sochi Andrey Proshunin.

"Services and enterprises are operating around the clock. During the night, federal, regional and city road services alone deployed over 150 units of equipment and about 160 personnel. Equipment from inner-city districts and resource supply enterprises was also deployed",

Sochi administration said.

On the morning of February 23, frosts are expected in Sochi: the air temperature may drop to -3°C, waves on the Black Sea may reach a height of 1.5 meters, and from tomorrow the city will be covered by more snowfalls.

The city administration asks residents and tourists to observe safety rules, and advices drivers to refrain from driving without winter tires.