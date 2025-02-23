Georgian President calls friendship between Baku and Tbilisi exemplary

23 Feb. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Friendship between Baku and Tbilisi can be considered a model for other countries, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said in an interview with Azerbaijani journalists.

"Our friendship with Azerbaijan is exemplary. I am sure that these relations are exemplary for any country in the world. I am not even talking about how many Azerbaijanis live in Georgia and their significant contribution to Georgia's development today",

Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

He noted that stability and peace in the South Caucasus are in Georgia's interests, adding that Tbilisi wants all sorts of challenges to end as soon as possible and aims to make the region as attractive as possible.

The Georgian President also noted the importance of developing the Middle Corridor together with Azerbaijan. According to Kavelashvili, Baku is one of Georgia's main investors.

"Based on our friendly relations, we focus on economic and mutually beneficial issues. The Middle Corridor, known worldwide, presents great opportunities to further development in the region",

Mikhail Kavelashvili said.

In the interview, the politician also mentioned the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, calling him an exemplary leader and wishing him success in everything.

Let us remind you that Georgia and Azerbaijan actively cooperate on numerous bilateral projects. Among them are the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor. In addition to this, this spring, passenger rail service between the two capitals, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume.