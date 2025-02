23 Feb. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In January 2025, Georgia has reduced its tangerine exports by almost half. The country exported about 2,000 tons of fruit worth $1.3 million, which is 81% less than in January 2024.

Russia accounted for about 70% of all tangerines exported by Georgia and took first place among importers, while neighboring Armenia ranked second.

The Georgian Ministry of Agriculture notes a general trend towards a reduction in tangerine exports for the 2023-2025 season., attributing it to a decrease in yields.