Azimuth plane makes emergency return to Mineralnye Vody airport

23 Feb. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A technical malfunction forced the plane, which was flying from Mineralnye Vody to Dubai, to make an emergency return to the departure airport. The airliner belongs to the Russian airline Azimuth, which confirmed the incident.

"In order to ensure flight safety, the captain of flight A46087 Mineralnye Vody - Dubai decided to return to the departure airport on February 23, 2025, after the activation of the indicator of one of the aircraft systems",

Azimuth airline said.

The plane landed safely in Mineralnye Vody airport. Passengers were accommodated on a replacement aircraft from Azimuth.

Let us recall that the flights between Mineralnye Vody and Dubai were recently resumed by Fly Dubai. They were suspended due to the crash of the AZAL plane.