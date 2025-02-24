Kremlin hails Russian-U.S. presidents' dialogue as promising

24 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hailed dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as “promising”.

He described Trump and Putin as "unique" leaders, although each in their own way.

In an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, the spokesman highlighted Trump’s “unprecedented” election victory in the November 2024 presidential election, saying:

“President Trump won the elections with a result that is unique for America. In terms of the stability of his authority and power, he is an absolutely unique president of the U.S.”

He emphasized Trump’s success in winning over swing states and noted the strong backing he enjoys from both chambers of Congress.

Speaking about Putin, Peskov underlined the Russian leader’s popularity, saying:

“Putin is no less unique than Trump. He has been in power for 25 years, remains far from populism, and enjoys an unprecedented level of public support.”

The Kremlin spokesman suggested that dialogue between the two “outstanding” leaders holds great promise and stressed the importance of ensuring that nothing hinders the realization of their political agendas.