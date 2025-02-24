Lavrov arrives in Turkey for visit

24 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Turkey's Ankara airport yesterday evening.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov was about to leave for Turkey where he will hold talks "to discuss a wide spectrum of issues on the international, regional, and bilateral agenda."

Meanwhile a source in the Turkish foreign ministry said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidian plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart the situation in the Middle East, Syria and Ukraine, TASS reported.

The two top diplomats met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20 to coordinate their positions on the bilateral agenda and discuss the situation in Syria. The Russian foreign minister informed his Turkish counterpart about the results of the February 18 Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh.