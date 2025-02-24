Azerbaijan’s foreign trade increases by 70% in January

24 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reached over $5 billion in January 2025, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

This figure marks an increase of $2.1 billion, or 70.5%, compared to January 2023, when Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $2.9 billion.

Moreover, trade turnover consisted of $3.3 billion in exports and $2.5 billion in imports in the past month, reflecting an increase of approximately $1.1 billion (64.8%) for exports and $910 million (79.7%) for imports compared to last year.

The foreign trade surplus totaled $986 million during the reporting period, up $285 million, or 40.7%, from a year earlier.