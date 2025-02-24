Lavrov and Fidan compare notes on Russian-Turkish relations

24 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidian held a meeting in Ankara.

During a joint press conference following negotiations, the diplomats made statements.

Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia informed Ankara in detail about the negotiations with the U.S., noting that Moscow will continue to maintain contacts with Washington.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the talks held last week in Riyadh give hope for a normal dialogue with the U.S.

Hakan Fidan, in turn, stressed Turkey's readiness to hold talks on Ukraine and make its contribution to resolving the situation. In addition, the Turkish minister described today's talks with Lavrov as productive. The Turkish Foreign Minister also pointed out Turkey's desire to deepen cooperation with Russia.

Lavrov has arrived in Turkey for a visit on February 23. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the FM will hold talks "to discuss a wide spectrum of issues on the international, regional, and bilateral agenda," TASS reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Fidan plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart the situation in the Middle East, Syria and Ukraine.

The two top diplomats met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Johannesburg on February 20 to coordinate their positions on the bilateral agenda and discuss the situation in Syria. Lavrov informed his Turkish counterpart about the results of the Russia-U.S. talks held in Riyadh on February 18.