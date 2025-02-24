Georgian football legends to face FC Barcelona in Tbilisi

24 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi will host a legends’ match between former players of the national team of Georgia and FC Barcelona.

Set to be hosted on May 16 at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, with the event organised by Sports Orient, a company that established the tradition of the Legend Series last year, aiming to create a “football celebration” in the country.

The first match of the Series was held in March at the Adjarabet Arena Stadium in Batumi, when famed former players of Inter Milan across the years visited Georgia. The match ended with a 2:0 victory for the Milan legends, with Portuguese football icon Luis Figo scoring both goals.

The Legend Series is an independent initiative, aiming to bring legendary players and football greats to Georgia, with a focus on promoting the sport, fostering fan culture and showcasing the country’s cultural, sports and tourism potential.