Azerbaijan and Pakistan agree on energy cooperation

24 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Important agreements were reached today at a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who is on a state visit to Baku.

An official welcome ceremony was held for Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit today.

A guard of honor was arranged in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one and expanded meetings with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A ceremony to exchange signed documents between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was held with the participation of Ilham Aliyev and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Later, they made press statements.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and Director General of the Frontier Works Organization Abdul Sami exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.”

Rovshan Najaf and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Refinery Limited Zahid Mir exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.”

Najaf and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi exchanged the “Amendment Agreement No. 1 to the Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG Cargoes related to Master (Delivered Ex-Ship) LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan LNG Limited.”

Najaf and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Syed Muhammad Taha exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited of Pakistan” and the “Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.”

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Victory Park in Baku, where he laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.