Russia and U.S. to hold consultations on normalization of embassies' work

Moscow and Washington will hold comprehensive consultations on the normalization of their embassies' operation this week, following two preliminary technical contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Ankara.

"To this end, two preliminary technical contacts took place last week. This week, full-fledged consultations will occur, and I hope these discussions will help eliminate the artificial obstacles that have piled up due to the policies of previous Democratic administrations in the United States," Lavrov said.