Rosaviation denies airports in southern Russia get ready for opening

24 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Information regarding urgent preparations for the reopening of airports in central and southern Russia is inaccurate, according to the Russian federal air transport agency.

"The media rumors about ‘urgent preparations for the reopening’ of temporarily closed airports in central and southern Russia, as well as the collection of flight applications, do not reflect reality and are entirely false," the statement reads.

Should there be any changes in the operational status of these airports, the agency will provide official and timely notifications.