EU to introduce new package of anti-Russian sanctions

24 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas spoke about the new sanctions against Russia at a press conference following the meeting of the EU Council in Brussels.

She noted that the Council had approved the 16th package of anti-Russian restrictions. Kallas also emphasized that Brussels would continue working on the 17th package of sanctions.

Earlier, the EU approved a new package of restrictions against Russia, targeting about 50 individuals and 35 legal entities. In addition to this, the sanction list included 53 foreign companies.