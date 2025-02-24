Mirzoyan and Araghchi discuss prospects for peace in South Caucasus

24 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, February 24, the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Iran held talks in Geneva. This was reported on the website of the Armenian Ministry.

The meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Abbas Araghchi took place within the framework of the session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The central topic of the meeting was bilateral relations.

"The readiness to take further practical steps towards continuos development of cooperation between the two countries was emphasized, and the work carried out in various areas and upcoming programs were touched upon",

the press service of the Armenian MFA

In addition to this, the ministers talked about efforts to ensure stable peace in the South Caucasus. They also discussed the unblocking of economic and transport communications.