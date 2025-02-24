Middle Corridor boosts cargo transportation growth in Georgia

24 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of the Republic Guram Guramishvili, the volume of freight traffic in Georgia has grown due to increased awareness of the Middle Corridor.

"The steps taken in recent years to enhance its competitiveness have also improved infrastructure, transport operations and tariff policy, which has also contributed to attracting additional freight",

Guram Guramishvili said.

He added that transport companies have shown interest in exploring new routes for freight traffic, with the Middle Corridor emerging as a good option..