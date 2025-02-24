SCAT to launch flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt in May

24 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines will introduce a new route between Shymkent and Cairo, with the first flight to Egypt's capital scheduled for the end of spring, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

"Starting from May 29 this year, the Kazakh airline "SCAT" plans to launch a new route to Egypt - from Shymkent to Cairo",

the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

Flights will operate twice a week - on Monday and Wednesday - using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing MAX 8.

It should be noted that the launch of this and several other new routes has been made possible thanks to the large-scale modernization of Shymkent Airport.