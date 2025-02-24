24 Feb. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities are ready to reset relations with the USA and Europe, according to the statement made by the Secretary General of the ruling party of the republic on February 24.

"The US President has announced the defeat of the "deep state". We hope this will also be reflected in Georgia - not just through statements, but also through concrete steps and actions - allowing us to reset relations, including strategic partnerships, on a new foundation",

Kakha Kaladze said.

According to him, the authorities have repeatedly expressed their readiness to regulate relations.

Let us remind you that a new version of the foreign agents bill was introduced to the Georgian parliament the day before. The country's authorities emphasize that this draft law completely mirrors the US Foreign Agents Registration Act.