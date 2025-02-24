Mayor of Batumi speaks about situation in city

24 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Black Sea resort of Batumi in Georgia has been covered by snowfalls and ice hail in recent days. The Mayor of Adjara's capital, Archil Chikovani, spoke about the situation in the city.

More than 700 people and 70 units of specialized equipment have been deployed for snow removal. About 80 trees have been damaged by the severe weather, along with roofs, balconies, windows and other structures on apartment buildings.

Almost all Batumi residents continue to receive an uninterrupted supply of gas and water, with only occasionally minor disruptions, which are quickly eliminated.

The Mayor of Batumi also reported that the full restoration of public transport will depend entirely on weather conditions.

Let us recall that earlier, due to the severe weather conditions, a decision was made to close both kindergartens and schools in Adjara.