Georgian Dream plans to create 200,000 new jobs

25 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted Georgia’s “very good indicators” in employment.

According to him, the number of employed individuals reached 1,412,500 - a number he called a “record high” in the history of independent Georgia.

He noted the National Statistics Office’s summary for the fourth quarter of the previous year had shown an increase of 20,100 in the number of employed individuals, bringing the total to 978,500 compared to the prior year.

The number of self-employed individuals had risen by 19,700 to reach 433,500, and the number of unemployed people had dropped by 14,700.

He added the Government's “ambitious goal” of creating 200,000 new jobs over the next four years remained “absolutely realistic”.

The head of the Government also addressed the country's “very good indicator” in foreign trade, which he said had seen a 39.3% increase in January.

Kobakhidze said the figures were considered a “very significant increase” for Georgia, adding while official data for January's economic growth had not yet been finalised, preliminary estimates suggested the growth to be “close to double digits”.