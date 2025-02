25 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian professional mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria will not be facing Armenia's Arman Tsarukyan, TASS reported.

“Ilia wants a championship fight. He will not fight for the status of a contender with Tsarukyan or anyone else," Topuria’s management said.

Earlier, UFC CEO Dana White said that Ilia Topuria had vacated his Featherweight belt and would move up to Lightweight.

The reigning lightweight champion is now Russian professional mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev.