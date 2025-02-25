Ilham Aliyev stresses need to increase trade turnover with Pakistan

25 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan need to increase trade turnover, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said following the meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, Baku received concrete projects from Pakistan several months ago, and is evaluating them.

"Today, with my brother, we set, I think, very ambitious but, at the same time, realistic targets to finalize all the discussions within one month and, by the beginning of April, prepare documents for signing," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that these projects cover infrastructure development areas, as well as energy, mining and some others.

Moreover, Ilham Aliyev said that that Pakistan is one of Azerbaijan's closest friends and brothers. He noted that Baku has already acquired defense industry equipment from Pakistan, and is very satisfied with the quality of this equipment.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, in turn, noted that he will be happy to receive Ilham Aliyev again in Islamabad to ink these agreements valued at $2 billion.