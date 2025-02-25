FARA-style bill registered in Georgian Parliament

25 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Dream ruling party has registered a new legislative initiative entitled 'Foreign Agents Registration Act' in Georgia's parliament - a Georgian version of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

According to Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, the current draft is a direct translation of the U.S. law.

Member of the Georgian Dream party Irakli Kirtskhalia said the adoption of the bill is critical for preserving Georgia’s statehood and ensuring its national security.

"This is vital for our statehood and national security. We have seen the impact of harmful foreign funding that has entered our country, and not just ours. Our nation has successfully avoided numerous attempts at a coup," Kirtskhalia said.

The bill mandates that foreign agents, including individuals and non-profit organizations receiving foreign funding, must register. Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to criminal charges.