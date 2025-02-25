25 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Security Council has adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution on the conflict in Ukraine, rejecting amendments by both European countries and Russia.

Ten members of the Security Council, including Russia, the U.S. and China, voted in favor of the document, while five countries, including the UK and France, abstained.

The adopted resolution is written in a neutral tone. It expresses sorrow for those killed in the Ukrainian conflict and emphasizes the UN's role in maintaining international peace and security. It also calls for an end to the conflict and the establishment of a long-term peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Before the vote on the resolution itself, the European countries tried to postpone the procedure until Tuesday, but the Security Council rejected their request.

After that, a number of European countries, including France and the UK, proposed several anti-Russian amendments, some of which were blocked by Russia, while the rest did not get the required number of votes.

Russia also proposed two amendments to the text of the resolution, but its amendments did not garner the required number of votes and were also rejected.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said Russia views the resolution on the conflict in Ukraine as a starting point for further efforts to peacefully settle the crisis.