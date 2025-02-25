Iranian export to Eurasian market up 22%

25 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's export of goods to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) showed a 22% growth from March 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025, spokesman of the Trade Promotion and International Relations Commission of Iran's House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi said.

According to him, more than 4 million tons of Iranian goods, valued at over $1 billion, were exported from Iran to the member states of the union in ten months.

Iran’s exports of non-oil commodities to the five EAEU’s member states in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year showed a 27 and 22% growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Mehr reported.

Russia imported more than 2 million tons of products, valued at over $889 million, from Iran between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, showing a 49.2% and 54.5% growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, Latifi added.