25 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia transported 1.1 million tons of cargo in January 2025, according to the report published by Georgian Railway.

The annual increase in cargo turnover amounted to 14%.

Additionally, revenue from freight shipment grew by 30%, while from container transportation by 37%.

As of January, transportation of petroleum products increased by 21%, while chemicals - 35%, and dry cargo - 70%.