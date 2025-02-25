Kobakhidze refers to Georgia's refusal to impose anti-Russia sanctions as historic decision

25 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed there had been a “direct attempt to escalate the situation” in the country and involve it in the Ukraine conflict.

He emphasised that the Government’s “firm” stance had played a “decisive role” in preventing Georgia from “becoming a second front”.

Kobakhidze recalled there was a direct attempt to drag Georgia into the military conflict in Ukraine.

Regarding the refusal to impose sanctions on Russia, Kobakhidze described it as a “historic decision directly linked to maintaining peace” in the country.

The PM stressed the “fundamental decision” on non-imposition of the sanctions had been made given their introduction would have meant a collapse of Georgia's economy.