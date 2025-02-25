Kazakh honey to be exported to EU

25 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has received permission to export honey to the European Union countries, the Kazakh Agricultural Ministry reported.

The relevant decision from the European Commission was published on February 21, 2025.

"The ministry has conducted extensive work on developing and implementing the National Residue Monitoring Plan for honey, which became an important step for including Kazakhstan in the list of countries authorized to export this product to the EU," the statement reads.

In order to export products to EU countries, the enterprise must comply with EU import standards and requirements.

The Committee reviews the submitted documents for subsequent submission through the TRACES-NT system to the European Union Commission.