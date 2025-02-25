Man dies as heavy snowfall cause damage in western Georgia

25 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man died in Guria as heavy snowfall caused damage and downed power lines in Georgia’s west, the region's governor Giorgi Urushadze said.

A man died after a concrete slab fell while he was helping a neighbour clear snow from the roof of a residential house in the village of Konchkati in Ozurgeti Municipality in Guria region.

Heavy snowfall has also affected Georgia’s region of Adjara, with snow cover in the city of Batumi reaching half a metre and abundant snowfall, limited visibility and glaze on roads making traffic difficult, suspending municipal transport and interrupting classes.