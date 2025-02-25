Iran bolstering defences around nuclear sites - report

25 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has put its defence systems around its nuclear sites on high alert amid fears of an attack, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Iran has also been bolstering defences around key nuclear and missile sites, which include the deployment of additional air defence system launchers.

“The Iranian authorities are just waiting for the attack and are anticipating it every night and everything has been on high alert - even in sites that no one knows about,” a source said.

The source added that work to fortify nuclear sites has been ongoing for years but it has intensified over the past year, particularly since Israel launched the first attack.