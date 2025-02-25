Opening of Mamison resort to feature festival of Ossetian pies

25 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extensive program has been prepared for the opening of the Mamison ski resort in North Ossetia, including concerts and a festival of Ossetian pies, the regional government's press service reported.

"The grand opening of Mamison is scheduled for February 28 at 13:00. The program includes a festival of Ossetian pies, performances by local artists and creative groups as well as a ceremonial launch of the gondola and chairlifts. The ski slopes will be opened",

the press service announced.

The event is open to everyone. Free buses will be running from Vladikavkaz from 9 am especially for this purpose.

Let us recall that North Ossetia is currently continuing to search for personnel who will work at the tourist site: there are about 60 vacancies open in total.