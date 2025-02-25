Foreigners purchase over 400 properties in Azerbaijan

25 Feb. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, foreign citizens completed 411 real estate transactions in Azerbaijan, according to data from the State Property Service of Azerbaijan.

Foreign buyers purchased 214 appartments and 197 private houses.

The majority of transactions were made by the citizens of Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Foreigners typically choose properties in the central part of Baku or coastal areas. Property ownership grants the right to a residence permit, and after five years, owners can apply for Azerbaijani citizenship.

Reports indicate that in 2024, demand for real estate in Azerbaijan has declined compared to 2023.