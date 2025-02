25 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are ready to help establish lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan, Abbas Araghchi said.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Regarding the situation in the South Caucasus, we are in favour of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and are ready to assist the parties in this matter",

Iranian minister said.