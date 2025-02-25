60-year old groom with 22 million ruble ring detained in Domodedovo

25 Feb. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

At Domodedovo Airport, customs officers stopped a man for the inspection during a random check of passengers in a green corridor. A ring worth 22 million rubles was found in his hand luggage during the inspection.

"During the inspection, an undeclared high-value piece of jewelry was found in his backpack. The man stated that he was carrying the engagement ring as a gift for his fiancée and was unaware of customs regulations",

the Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

Experts assessed the engagement ring, determining its value at 22 million rubles. The foreign groom had purchased a Harry Winston ring for his bride. It is made of platinum and decorated with a large 6-carat diamond, as well as two side stones.

The 60-year-old foreign groom, who arrived in Russia from Australia via the UAE, now faces up to two years in prison or a fine of 500,000 rubles.