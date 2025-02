25 Feb. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An investment project worth 140 million rubles will be launched in the Predgorny District, the regional Ministry of Economic Development reported.

"The agricultural enterprise "Dary Predgorya" from Stavropol Territory is investing 140 million rubles in a project to establish raspberry and blackberry plantations covering an area of 5 hectares",

the ministry stated.

The products of "Dary Predgorya" play a key role in import substitution, and the new plantations will help boost production.