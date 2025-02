25 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In January, Azerbaijan's persimmon exports reached nearly $20 million, marking a 13% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

The country exported more than 26,000 tons of fruit in January in total, showing a 24% increase in volume compared to January 2024.

Over the past year, Azerbaijan shipped more than 154,000 tons of persimmons to neighbouring countries, generating $114 million in revenue. Most of the exports went to Russia, which accounted for over 85% of the total volume