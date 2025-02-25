Lavrov holds meeting with Pezeshkian

25 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, February 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. During the talks, Lavrov conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Masoud Pezeshkian.

He also highlighted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, signed last month, has already begun to be implemented, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that on Tuesday, Lavrov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks focused on Syria and Iran's nuclear program. In addition to this, Lavrov told his counterpart about recent contacts between Russia and the USA.