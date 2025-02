26 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"February 26. Khojaly genocide," the post reads.

The Khojaly genocide too place 33 years ago, on the night of February 26, 1992, 613 civilians in Khojaly were brutally killed, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and 150 of them are still missing.