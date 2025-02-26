Russian Foreign Ministry reveals details of Lavrov's visit to Iran

26 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran's top leaders aligned positions on issues around Iran's nuclear programme at talks in Tehran on February 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues with both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Positions were aligned on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Programmе," the statement reads.

The unchanging commitment of Russia and Iran to deepening effective cooperation on leading multilateral platforms, primarily the SCO, BRICS, and EAEU, was also reaffirmed.

It was noted that the comprehensive scope of the multifaceted Moscow-Tehran relations was meticulously examined during the meetings.