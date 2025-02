26 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media page on the Khojaly genocide.

"I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs," the post reads.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, hundreds of civilians, including women and children, were killed in Khojaly.