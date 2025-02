New Astana-Samarkand flight to fly via Turkestan

26 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qazaq Air is expanding its network with a new route from Kazakhstan's Astana to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, launching on May 1, 2025.

The flight schedule is designed to give passengers ample time to explore Turkestan.

Flight Schedule Overview:

Thursdays: Astana 16:15 - Samarkand 20:00 (1-hour stop in Turkestan); Samarkand 21:00 - Astana 01:30 (50-minute stop in Turkestan)

Sundays: Astana 07:25-Samarkand 11:00 (50-minute stop in Turkestan); Samarkand 12:00-Astana 15:30 (40-minute stop in Turkestan).

For Passengers from Turkestan: