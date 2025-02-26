20,000 people to return to Agdam by end of 2026

26 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, plans are underway to resettle three villages near Azerbaijan's Aghdam and relocate around 10,000 people to the city itself, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov said.

According to him, in total, more than 20,000 people are expected to be resettled in Aghdam, with the relocation to 4 of the 5 planned residential districts set to begin next year.

The Special Representative said they plan to have all the projects outlined in the State Program fully implemented by the end of next year, 2026.