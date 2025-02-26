Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

26 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the memorial erected in the Khatai district of Baku on February 26 to honor the victims of the Khojaly genocide, marking the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Khojaly Genocide Memorial and respectfully commemorated the victims of the tragedy, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

Mehriban Aliyeva placed a floral tribute at the monument and expressed her respect to the memory of the genocide victims.

The Khojaly genocide too place 33 years ago, on the night of February 26, 1992, 613 civilians in Khojaly were brutally killed, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and 150 of them are still missing.